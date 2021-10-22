Reports | Atletico Madrid eyeing move for RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi
Today at 4:37 PM
According to Dario AS, Atletico Madrid are considering a move for RB Salzburg starlet Karim Adeyemi with the Los Rojiblancos impressed by the German’s recent performances. The 19-year-old has come into his own this season with 11 goals in just 13 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg.
With RB Salzburg losing Erling Haaland and Patson Daka with a year, it had many fans concerned for the Austrian side but things have gone swimmingly so far. While losing the two strikers has been a blow, the Austrians had Karim Adeyemi waiting in the sidelines and the young forward has stepped up his game this season. The German had played for Salzburg before this season, scoring seven league goals last season but has already surpassed that tally.
So far, Adeyemi has netted eight league goals in 10 appearances and has scored 3 goals in the Champions League in as many appearances. That earned him a cap for Germany, with the 19-year-old scoring on his debut and his performances has seen quite a few suitors chase after him. But Dario AS Has reported that Atletico Madrid are now the latest side to make their interest know with them keen on signing the German forward.
Reports have indicated that Salzburg aren’t asking for more than €20 million for the young forward which has the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and a few other sides keen on a move as well. But Dario AS further reported that Diego Simeone has been very impressed by what he has seen from Adeyemi and believes that he could do well with the Los Rojiblancos.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Karim Adeyemi
- Erling Braut Haaland
- La Liga
- Austrian Bundesliga
- Bundesliga
- Rb Salzburg
- Atletico Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.