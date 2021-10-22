Important that we take little bit care of the environment for managers, admits Mikel Arteta

After parting ways with Newcastle United, Steve Bruce’s statement has shocked the footballing world especially as it revealed that he may never manage again. The former Hull City boss admitted that the reason behind that decision was because of the abuse that both he and his family got from Newcastle supporters over the last few years. That has been something of a theme for many managers across the world with Arsenal ’s Mikel Arteta also getting his fair share.

The Spaniard has been in charge of the North London outfit for just over eighteen months and has had more than his share of criticism and abuse from the fans. However, in light of Steve Bruce’s statement, Arteta revealed that he believes young coaches are being put off from pursuing a managerial role because of the fan abuse. He also added that they are not the only ones as experienced managers are also thinking about quitting.

“Yes, a lot of people think like that. I have a lot of friends who are doing the courses, who doubt whether they want to take the hot seat, or whether it is better to be an assistant or something else. And people who have been managers already. Experienced managers are thinking about not doing it again,” Arteta said, Goal reported.

“For me this cannot be the barrier, because you have fear about the treatment you are going to receive. I think the enjoyment as well is that big, that it should not stop you. But it is important that we take care a little bit of the environment and putting things in the right place. If not I don’t think it will get better. I think it will get worse if we don’t do anything about it.”