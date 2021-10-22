Could see Manchester United winning game against Liverpool, admits Jamie Carragher
Today at 6:57 PM
Jamie Carragher claims that Manchester United could beat Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League on the back of their comeback victory against Atalanta in the Champions League. The former Liverpool star also admits that Old Trafford is a venue that the Reds have struggled at in the past.
Manchester United orchestrated a dramatic comeback in the Champions League on Wednesday to beat Atalanta 3-2 after going two goals down at Old Trafford. Two goals from Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral saw Atalanta take the lead before the half-time whistle. However, United turned the game around in the second half with goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire levelling the score by the 75th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo then rose highest to head the ball towards goal for United's third which secured their comeback victory.
This saw them bring an end to a poor run of form as the Red Devils had suffered a run of five defeats from their previous seven games before the clash against Atalanta and some pressure was eased off United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's shoulders. In light of that, Jamie Carragher admitted that the victory could act as a catalyst for Manchester United to go on and beat Liverpool at home soil. He also added that Old Trafford is a venue where Liverpool have historically struggled at over the years.
"I could see Man United winning this game. I think certainly on the back of what happened on Wednesday night, the atmosphere will be fantastic, especially at the start of the game. Man United at home against Liverpool notoriously, going back 10 or 15 years, they've had Liverpool's number in the fixture. Liverpool have found it really difficult to win at Old Trafford and going back a long time, even the great Liverpool teams, it's always been a venue Liverpool have struggled at,” Carragher told the Essential Football Podcast.
“Even in Jurgen Klopp's time, I think he's only won there once so it will always be a tough game for Liverpool no matter what the circumstances are or the quality of Man United. Liverpool are a better team. They've proven that over the last few years and at the start of this season and if Liverpool play well, that could be enough to win.” he added.
