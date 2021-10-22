Bruno Fernandes might be doubt to face Liverpool, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"It's still just Friday, the game's on Sunday, we'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone [in training]. Let's see Sunday. Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises and, yeah, we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time and hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Yes, Bruno might be a doubt. But he's doing everything he can to be ready," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.