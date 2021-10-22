Bruno Fernandes might be doubt to face Liverpool, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Today at 8:13 PM
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Bruno Fernandes could miss Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool after picking up a knock after featuring for the club in their win over Atalanta in the Champions League. The Red Devils face Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Bruno Fernandes sealed a move to Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020 and since then the Portuguese midfielder has quickly established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League. That is thanks to his substantial impact since arriving in England with the 27-year-old transforming the way the Red Devils have played. Not only that, he has already made 92 appearances for the Red Devils while scoring 44 goals and providing 31 assists across all competitions.
Fernandes has already started off the current campaign in sensational fashion as he scored a hattrick against Leeds United in their opening league match. Since then, the midfielder also scored against Newcastle United and has gone on to provide 6 assists across all competitions over the past weeks. However, United boss Solskjaer has claimed that his talismanic star may miss out on the key game against Liverpool after he picked up a knock after playing a prominent role in their dramatic comeback win against Atalanta.
"It's still just Friday, the game's on Sunday, we'll give everyone time. We might have the whole squad back fit, we might be two or three players down. Today we didn't have everyone [in training]. Let's see Sunday. Games like Wednesday night are always going to bring knocks and bruises and, yeah, we do have two or three carrying knocks from that game. I'll give everyone time and hope I can pick from a fully fit squad, I might be without two or three. Yes, Bruno might be a doubt. But he's doing everything he can to be ready," Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.