Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are world-class, reveals Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:28 PM
Jurgen Klopp has admitted that both Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo are world-class but claims that the Liverpool star has a better left-foot while the Manchester United man is stronger in the air and has a better right foot. The Red Devils face Liverpool in the league at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Manchester United faces Liverpool in one of the biggest sporting spectacles in European football as they face each other at Old Trafford in Premier League action on Sunday. The eyes of the world will be focused on two major stars in the form of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo who will be desperate to impress when they face off on Sunday. Ronaldo rejoined United over the summer in a shock transfer deal and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started brightly for the Red Devils with six goals in nine appearances so far.
Salah, on the other hand, has built on his impressive displays from the last campaign as he has scored 12 goals in 11 appearances for the Merseyside club this season. His form for Liverpool has led to some billing him as the best player on the planet at the moment from fans and critics alike. Liverpool boss Klopp was hesitant to compare both players but remarked on their individual traits that set them apart from the rest.
"Why should we compare? Obviously, both are world-class players. Even though Ronaldo's left foot is not bad, I would say Mo's left foot is probably better. Cristiano may be better in the air and his right foot is probably better. Speed-wise, both are pretty quick and desperate to score goals but I've never really thought about that. I'm not too interested in comparing, sorry," Klopp told in his pre-match press conference.
