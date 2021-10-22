Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are world-class, reveals Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United faces Liverpool in one of the biggest sporting spectacles in European football as they face each other at Old Trafford in Premier League action on Sunday. The eyes of the world will be focused on two major stars in the form of Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo who will be desperate to impress when they face off on Sunday. Ronaldo rejoined United over the summer in a shock transfer deal and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has started brightly for the Red Devils with six goals in nine appearances so far.