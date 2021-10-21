Was really sad after reading statement from Steve Bruce, reveals Mikel Arteta

“I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve. You’re talking about somebody who has been in the game over 40 years as a player and manager, that has managed over 1,000 games and he is telling you, with that experience, with that level of expertise, that he struggles with that kind of situation. So I think we have to reflect how we can’t take for granted and accept certain things because they are how they are. We are here as well to improve them and change them like we do with any rules, with anything that we want to improve for our supporters, fans, stadiums, facilities, broadcast,” Arteta told reporters in his pre-match press conference.