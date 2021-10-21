Was really sad after reading statement from Steve Bruce, reveals Mikel Arteta
Today at 8:50 PM
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has come out and spoken about the need to protect managers from hate and vitriol from the supporters that affect their mental health. Steve Bruce opened up about the abuse he received from Newcastle supporters which led him to consider retiring from the sport.
Newcastle was the subject of a takeover and subsequently new ownership earlier this month as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bought the Premier League club from Mike Ashley. Steve Bruce was the subject of severe scrutiny and speculation as the new ownership looked to make a change in the managerial hot seat of the Geordie club. Bruce took charge of Newcastle for his 1000th game in charge of football but was unable to prevent his side from losing to Tottenham Hotspurs at the St. James' Park on Sunday.
The decorated English coach left Newcastle on Wednesday as the new ownership looked to accelerate the efforts to turn Newcastle into one of the best sides in the English top flight. Bruce subsequently opened up about the abuse he received regularly from the hands of the Newcastle supporters which prompted him to consider retiring from the game. Arsenal boss Arteta who earlier this year spoke of the online threats he received about his family has come out to support Bruce and called for efforts to improve the conditions of managers in the game today.
“I was really sad after reading that statement from Steve. You’re talking about somebody who has been in the game over 40 years as a player and manager, that has managed over 1,000 games and he is telling you, with that experience, with that level of expertise, that he struggles with that kind of situation. So I think we have to reflect how we can’t take for granted and accept certain things because they are how they are. We are here as well to improve them and change them like we do with any rules, with anything that we want to improve for our supporters, fans, stadiums, facilities, broadcast,” Arteta told reporters in his pre-match press conference.
“One of the most experienced managers in English history is telling you that. You can’t just ignore it. For me it is a very serious statement and it is something that has to change. It has to start to change,” he added.
