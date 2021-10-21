Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for Covid-19

Bayern Munich appointed Nagelsmann as head coach in April this year and signed him to a five-year deal as he replaced Hansi Flick for a world managerial record fee of €25 Million. The German coach took charge of Bayern and won the DFL-Supercup in his first game in charge of the club as the Bavarian club beat Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 victory. Nagelsmann also created history with Bayern in August as he led the German club to a 12-0 victory against Bremer SV which was the biggest scoreline for the German club in 24 years.