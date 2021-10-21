Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for Covid-19
Today at 6:26 PM
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Covid-19 after missing his side's Champions League 4-0 victory over Benfica on Wednesday. The reigning Bundesliga champions appointed Nagelsmann as head coach of the club over the past summer after his stint with RB Leipzig.
Bayern Munich appointed Nagelsmann as head coach in April this year and signed him to a five-year deal as he replaced Hansi Flick for a world managerial record fee of €25 Million. The German coach took charge of Bayern and won the DFL-Supercup in his first game in charge of the club as the Bavarian club beat Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 victory. Nagelsmann also created history with Bayern in August as he led the German club to a 12-0 victory against Bremer SV which was the biggest scoreline for the German club in 24 years.
The German coach has enjoyed a fantastic start to his tenure as the Bayern coach as they are first in the Bundesliga standings while also topping their Champions League group. Reports claimed that Nagelsmann felt unwell in the team hotel in Lisbon before their clash against Sporting and the decision was made for Nagelsmann to stay behind as a precautionary measure. Assistant coaches Dino Toppmoller and Xaver Zembrod oversaw a 4-0 victory over Sporting as Nagelsmann watched from a distance.
Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 21, 2021
