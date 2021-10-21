It would have been better if Cristiano Ronaldo left earlier, reveals Giorgio Chiellini

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus on a four-year contract after the Italian club parted ways with €100 million to secure his services. Ronaldo continued his goal-scoring exploits at Turin as he made 134 appearances for the Italian club while scoring 101 goals and providing 22 assists across all competitions. The Portuguese international led the team to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia cup, and two Supercoppa Italiana during his time at the club.

Ronaldo decided at the end of the last campaign that a change of scenery was required for him and a shock return to Old Trafford was in the cards. Ronaldo joined United in the last week of the summer transfer window for €15 million-plus €8 million in potential add-ons. The 30-year-old has started the current campaign well with the English giants as he has scored six goals in nine appearances across all competitions.

Since the departure of Ronaldo, the Bianconeri has struggled in the current season as they were winless in their first four Serie A fixtures but has now recaptured their form as they have secured victory in their last seven matches. Ronaldo's former team Chiellini feels that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure came as a surprise to those in Turin and claimed that it would have been better for the team if he had left earlier.

“We had arrived at a point in our relationship where Cristiano needed new goals and a team that would play for him, because when he finds a team like that he is decisive. He is proving it in these months and he has also shown it with us. Here at Juventus, a programme of rejuvenation and restarting was born. If Ronaldo had stayed, he would have been an added value, but it is normal that he thought more about the present than the future,” Chiellini told DAZN.