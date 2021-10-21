Ansu Fati signs new deal with Barcelona until 2027

The Blaugrana's financial woes led to the departure of several key players over the summer as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann left the Camp Nou for greener pastures. Questions were asked if Barcelona could afford to retain and extend the deals of their talented young players but Fati has extended his stay with Barcelona bringing an end to speculation over his future. The new deal will see an addition to his release clause which has been upped to €1 billion as confirmed by the Catalan club. The Spanish club had the option to extend Fati's contract by two years but they have moved quickly to ensure his future for the long term.