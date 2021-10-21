Ansu Fati signs new deal with Barcelona until 2027
Today at 2:20 PM
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has signed a new five-and-a-half contract that spans up to the 2027 sunner. The Spanish winger was the subject of speculation due to the interest in him across the top European clubs, but Fati has ended all the rumours by committing to new terms with the Spanish giants.
Ansu Fati rose up from the ranks of the infamous La Masia academy and made his breakthrough for the senior side in August of the 2019/20 season. The Spaniard became the second-youngest player to debut for Blaugrana at the age of 16 years and 298 days. The Spanish international has already gone on to make 48 appearances for the La Liga side while scoring 15 goals and providing six assists across all competitions. Fati helped the Catalan club in securing the Copa del Rey cup last campaign.
The Blaugrana's financial woes led to the departure of several key players over the summer as Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann left the Camp Nou for greener pastures. Questions were asked if Barcelona could afford to retain and extend the deals of their talented young players but Fati has extended his stay with Barcelona bringing an end to speculation over his future. The new deal will see an addition to his release clause which has been upped to €1 billion as confirmed by the Catalan club. The Spanish club had the option to extend Fati's contract by two years but they have moved quickly to ensure his future for the long term.
This is what @ANSUFATI said about renewing with Barça through the 2026/27 season:#DreamTeen pic.twitter.com/dcqhKgYfwU— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 20, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.