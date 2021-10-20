We’ve talked about Erling Haaland but it seemed absolutely unrealistic, reveals Thomas Tuchel
Today at 7:05 PM
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confessed that while the club has talked about signing Erling Haaland, the move has always fallen short because it seems unrealistic. The Norwegian has become one of the best strikers in world football ever since his move to Borussia Dortmund, with 70 goals.
Few players have been as prolific and excellent as Erling Haaland ever since his move to Borussia Dortmund with the Norwegian becoming arguably one of the best forwards in the world. That has been defined by the fact that the 21-year-old has netted 70 goals in just 69 appearances for the German giants. It has seen Haaland become one of the hottest properties in world football with the forward heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund.
That also includes Chelsea with the Blues heavily linked before they signed Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel admitted that the 21-year-old was on the club’s shortlist. But the German boss revealed that the Blues eventually moved on because signing Haaland “seemed absolutely unrealistic and not at all feasible”. However, Tuchel went on to add that he believes the Norwegian striker is a "fantastic player" and someone worth signing.
“We talked about Erling Haaland a couple of times, including during the transfer window. But then it seemed absolutely unrealistic and not at all feasible. We talk about him regularly, of course, because he’s a fantastic player and clearly the defining figure at Dortmund, who is a big rival for us in the Champions League. You mean two at the top [with] Lukaku and Haaland? We can talk about it! I don’t think we’ve been really serious about it yet, but let’s see what will happen in the next few weeks,” Tuchel told SportBild.
