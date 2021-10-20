Thought I could handle everything but its been very tough, admits Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce replaced Rafa Benitez as the new manager of Newcastle United in July 2019 after Benitez resigned from his post due to a lack of transfer backing from Mike Ashley after finishing 13th in the Premier League in his last season with the club. The former Sunderland and Hull manager took Newcastle to a similar position in the league standings at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. However, the incoherent style of play as well as a failure to guide them into the top half posed questions about his sustainability for the role.

The Magpies welcomed new owners earlier this month after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) chaired by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bought the Premier League side from Mike Ashley. A change in ownership was inevitable but Steve Bruce's job has been on the fringes ever since the new owners took over. Things have now changed, despite assurances that Bruce wouldn't be sacked, with the club parting ways with the veteran manager.

"New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that. That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. By the time I got to Newcastle, I thought I could handle everything thrown at me but it has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. And it was from day one,” Bruce told The Telegraph.