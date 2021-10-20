Reports | Paulo Fonseca top contender to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United
Today at 9:05 PM
According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United are considering appointing Paulo Fonseca to replace Steve Bruce as their next manager after parting ways with the Englishman. The former AS Roma boss has been out of a job since leaving the Serie A side and was linked with a move to Tottenham in the past.
With a wide variety of options linked to Newcastle United, reports indicated that it was only a matter of time before Steve Bruce would lose his job at St James’ Park. However, while the club did release a statement that confirmed Steve Bruce wasn’t going to be sacked but less than two weeks later and the club have confirmed that Bruce has been sacked. It has seen the rumour mill abuzz with potential replacements from the likes of Antonio Conte to Mauricio Pochettino.
But Sky Sports has reported that Paulo Fonseca is at the top of the shortlist with the former AS Roma boss currently without a job and looking for his next opportunity. The report has also indicated that the Magpies are keen on signing the Portuguese manager as they believe his work at AS Roma, despite leaving the club at the end of last season, was very impressive. However, with nothing confirmed so far, Newcastle have revealed that they’re waiting for the right manager.
Sky Sports has further reported that Fonseca is keen on signing with a club in England especially after a move to Tottenham fell through just before the start of the 2021/22 season. But the 48-year-old, who won three domestic doubles at Shakhtar Donetsk, is willing to wait for the right job.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.