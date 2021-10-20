Reports | Paris Saint-Germain looking to try their luck at signing Mohamed Salah next summer
Today at 9:35 PM
According to Le10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Mohamed Salah with them looking to try their luck at getting the Egyptian to Paris. The 29-year-old has two years left on his current deal and is in talks with Liverpool over new terms but no agreement has been reached yet.
Few expected anything out of Mohamed Salah when Liverpool signed the former Chelsea forward in the summer of 2017 but in the four years since, the Egyptian has transformed his fortunes. It has seen the forward become arguably one of the best players in world football, something that has become very evident this season. That includes the fact that the forward has netted 12 goals in just 11 appearances across all competitions, including a stunning five in the Champions League.
However, the major discussion around Salah hasn’t been his form or exceptional goal-scoring exploits but instead around his contract. The 29-year-old has two years left on his current deal and is in talks with Liverpool over new terms but so far neither party has managed to come to an agreement. It has seen Le10 Sport report that the lack of movement on Salah’s contract has seen PSG consider making a move for the 29-year-old.
The Parisians are set to lose Kylian Mbappe at the end of this season, unless they come to an agreement over a new contract, and are thus looking for potential replacements. But while Salah has shown an interest in playing in Spain one day, the Egyptian hasn’t considered France but the report has indicated that PSG are confident of convincing him. But that’s only if the Ligue 1 giants miss out on Erling Haaland with the Norwegian their top target and Salah is a close second.
