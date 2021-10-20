Reports | Paris Saint-Germain looking to try their luck at signing Mohamed Salah next summer

The Parisians are set to lose Kylian Mbappe at the end of this season, unless they come to an agreement over a new contract, and are thus looking for potential replacements. But while Salah has shown an interest in playing in Spain one day, the Egyptian hasn’t considered France but the report has indicated that PSG are confident of convincing him. But that’s only if the Ligue 1 giants miss out on Erling Haaland with the Norwegian their top target and Salah is a close second.