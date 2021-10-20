Reports | FIFA to stage global summit to reach consensus for new international match calendar

However, Sky Sports has reported that FIFA are set to stage a global summit at the end of 2021 to reach a widespread consensus in order to get their plans approved. The report has further indicated that the meeting will be for only member associations rather than stakeholder groups, which is similar to the summit that was held earlier this year. This comes after the organisation, via Arsene Wenger, confirmed that they had also handed out invitations to national team coaches to discuss the plans.