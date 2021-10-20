Reports | FIFA to stage global summit to reach consensus for new international match calendar
Today at 8:07 PM
According to Sky Sports, FIFA are set to stage a global summit at the end of 2021 with them looking to reach a widespread consensus in order to get their plans for a new international match calendar approved. Football’s governing body has plans for a biennial World Cup but it has been opposed.
With FIFA unveiling their plans for a biennial World Cup, it has seen world football’s governing body come under a lot of stick for their plans to completely transform the football calendar. The proposals have been so far met with a lot of opposition from UEFA, fans and nearly every club in the world. Not only that, FIFA’s plans have been hit at by European Club Association as they’re criticizing the plans and the way FIFA have gone about it so far.
However, Sky Sports has reported that FIFA are set to stage a global summit at the end of 2021 to reach a widespread consensus in order to get their plans approved. The report has further indicated that the meeting will be for only member associations rather than stakeholder groups, which is similar to the summit that was held earlier this year. This comes after the organisation, via Arsene Wenger, confirmed that they had also handed out invitations to national team coaches to discuss the plans.
But while the biennial World Cup has been hit out, the other plans which includes revamping the international calendar with one or two international breaks and a mandatory rest period has been approved by many fans and critics alike.
