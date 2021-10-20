Feel ready to kick on and be player I know I can be, reveals Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was heralded as one of the brightest young talents playing in the youth academy during his stints for the club in Under 15's and the Under 18's. The Englishman made his breakthrough for the senior side under Louis Van Gaal in the 2015-16 season and marked his debut by scoring two goals in the Europa League. Rashford has gone on to establish himself as one of the key players for the Manchester club as he has made 272 appearances for the Premier League side while scoring 89 goals and providing 56 assists so far.

Rashford had a memorable campaign last season as he registered 21 goals in 57 appearances across all competitions but his form dipped at the tail end of the season as he struggled with a back injury. The 23-year-old opted to have surgery over the summer and made his comeback recently in United's defeat against Leicester but scored a goal to mark his return. Rashford is now looking to continue his positive momentum as he aims to steer his team's fortunes in domestic and European competitions.

“The best feeling was probably joining back in training to be honest with you. That day when you can train with the team, you feel part of the team again and obviously the first game is similar to that, but the result obviously didn’t go our way. Now for us, it’s just important [that we look ahead to the next game]. There’s no point looking ahead to the next block of fixtures because everybody knows that is going to be tough,” Rashford told the club website.

“In the last two years, I have been nowhere near the best I can do. It’s not to say that I’ve not been playing well, I think I’ve done alright but I know that I can give more. This is the first time for me, at this stage of my career, where I feel ready to just kick on now and really be the player that I know I can be. But I want to do it within this Man United team, I want us to climb the ladder together,” he added.