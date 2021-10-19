Romelu Lukaku doesn't have characteristics that Thomas Tuchel wants, asserts Antonio Cassano

"Lukaku is struggling, he's clinging to the defender and it's his teammates who are going after him. Tuchel should not learn from Conte how to make Lukaku play, a coach should not dare to say things like that, to one who has won what he has won. Tuchel though could take all kinds of strikers but Lukaku has nothing to do with his idea of the game, at PSG, at Dortmund he had different strikers,” Cassano told BoboTV live on Twitch.