Relationship with Diego Simeone has been good since arrival, reveals Kieran Trippier

“It’s difficult. But for the suspension, I felt I would play every game last season. This season is different. I’ve been substituted after 50 minutes but there’s nothing I can do: it’s the manager’s decision. I’ve just got to be there, ready. I’m not playing 90 minutes, not starting, but it is what it is. What is it? It could be formations, personnel, you know. Maybe the manager sees a different player better suited for that game … I honestly don’t know so I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready,” Trippier told The Guardian.