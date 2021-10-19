Relationship with Diego Simeone has been good since arrival, reveals Kieran Trippier
Today at 7:54 PM
Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier has stated that he has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with boss Diego Simeone and admitted that the Argentine coach would do anything to win. Trippier arrived at Atletico in the summer of 2019 on a three-year contract for a fee of £20 million-plus add-ons.
Kieran Trippier joined Atletico Madrid from Tottenham in 2019 and became the first English player to play for the Spanish side in 95 years. The Englishman proved to be vital for the Rojiblancos in his debut campaign as he went on to make 33 appearances across all competitions. Not only that, the full-back was also a crucial part of Atletico Madrid's team that won the title last season and helped the side achieve a wonderful start to their league campaign which saw Atletico reach halfway with 50 points and a double-digit lead.
The 31-year-old's season came to a crashing halt midway through the campaign as he was served with a 10-game ban for breaching FA gambling regulations. Without Trippier's presence, Atletico's lead slipped and the title race reopened but in the end, the Englishman won the first trophy of his career as they eventually secured the La Liga title. The 31-year-old has seen his playing time be reduced this season but Trippier doesn't bear animosity against Diego Simeone and reiterated the need to be ready to play the entirety of a match.
“It’s difficult. But for the suspension, I felt I would play every game last season. This season is different. I’ve been substituted after 50 minutes but there’s nothing I can do: it’s the manager’s decision. I’ve just got to be there, ready. I’m not playing 90 minutes, not starting, but it is what it is. What is it? It could be formations, personnel, you know. Maybe the manager sees a different player better suited for that game … I honestly don’t know so I’ve just got to make sure I’m ready,” Trippier told The Guardian.
“But that’s why he’s a winner. No, it’s been good ever since I arrived. You have ups and downs with players or managers. It’s football and he’ll do anything to win. Look at his record: eight trophies in 10 years. I’ve learned so much for when I go into a coaching career,” he added.
