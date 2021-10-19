Performances causing massive problems for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, proclaims Gary Neville
Today at 7:38 PM
Gary Neville has claimed that Manchester United's performances have not been anywhere near good enough for the players they have at their disposal in the squad. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is battling immense pressure due to the English club's underwhelming displays and results at the moment.
Manchester United's 29-game unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League was brought to an end at the King Power Stadium against Leicester City with the Foxes mounting a comeback to win 4-2 against the Red Devils on Saturday. Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy, and Patson Daka all scored in the win which added to United's misery as they extended their winless run to three in the Premier League.
The Manchester club's poor displays and results have piled the pressure on current boss Solskjaer after an expensive summer of incomings as he attempts to turn the tide around over the coming weeks. United now faces a difficult run of fixtures in domestic and European competitions throughout November with games against Atalanta, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and a few others.
In light of that, Gary Neville commented on the different types of issues United face as well as offered his advice on how to resolve the problems they currently face. He also added that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a big jog ahead of him and the Norwegian "has to get it right".
"There is a lot of emotion on Manchester United over the past 48 hours, and rightly so - the performances have not been right this season, nowhere near good enough for the players in that squad. That is causing massive problems for the manager at this moment in time,” Neville said on Monday Night Football.
“I suspect at the moment the dynamic in that changing room is still developing with the aura of Ronaldo and Fernandes throwing his hands in the air. Pogba is thinking 'shall I leave?' And Harry Maguire as captain is trying to control this lot saying, 'I don't like what I'm seeing'. Ole has to solve it this week. He has to get it right,” he added.
