Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t at Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel's level, reveals Jamie Carragher

However, the majority of the concern and opinions around Manchester United has been about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with many concerned as to whether the Norwegian is the right manager for the club. It has seen Jamie Carragher admit that he doesn’t believe the current United boss is the right man and admitted that Solskjaer is not “at the level as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola”. The former Liverpool star also added that the Red Devils need a better manager if they have any plans of succeeding.