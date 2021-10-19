Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t at Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel's level, reveals Jamie Carragher
Today at 7:06 PM
Football expert Jamie Carragher believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t at the level as the other top managers at Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. The former Liverpool man also added that Manchester United need a better manager than Solskjaer in order to succeed going forward.
With just one win in their last five games, it has had many Manchester United fans concerned about the direction that the club is moving in. Not only that, it has seen pressure mount on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with fans and critics after the Norwegian especially after the club’s loss to Leicester City. But while the rumours and reports have seen Solskjaer backed by the club’s board and directors, the Norwegian is on the hot seat with the intensity mounting up.
However, the majority of the concern and opinions around Manchester United has been about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with many concerned as to whether the Norwegian is the right manager for the club. It has seen Jamie Carragher admit that he doesn’t believe the current United boss is the right man and admitted that Solskjaer is not “at the level as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola”. The former Liverpool star also added that the Red Devils need a better manager if they have any plans of succeeding.
"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done a really good job as Manchester United manager. This could have gone horribly wrong for United. He came into the job with experience from Scandinavia and a year at Cardiff. I can't judge Solskjaer against Jose Mourinho or Louis van Gaal, who did average jobs themselves. Solskjaer will not win a Premier League or a Champions League as Manchester United manager.” Carragher told Sky Sports.
“He is not at the level as Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola, who have got years of experience and have won major trophies. Ole hasn't got that. So where he's got them means he's done a really good job. But this team is a good team. There is a feeling that if Ole wins a trophy, he should stay in a job. United are only going to win the FA Cup or Europa League - if he won one of them, United will still need to have a better manager.
“That's not a criticism of Ole but they need a manager that can compete with the other managers in this league. He knows himself as does every Manchester United fan, that he isn't at the same level as the other manager at the top of the Premier League,” he added.
