Jadon Sancho will succeed because he’s outstanding player, claims Robert Klein
Today at 7:56 PM
Bundesliga CEO Robert Klein believes that there is no doubt as to the quality that Jadon Sancho has and revealed that the Englishman will succeed at Manchester United with time. The 21-year-old has endured a torrid start to his time at Old Trafford, with him failing to score or assist so far.
While Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United career might only be ten games long, the pressure on the young Englishman has been immense. However, his struggles to carry on the form and talent he showcased in Germany has seen the 21-year-old get a lot of stick with fans and critics concerned as to whether he was the right player for the club. But despite his struggles, Sancho has showcased his ability in cameos with him struggling for consistency.
However, it has also seen many claim that Sancho’s lack of form and prolific nature in front of goal is because of the change in leagues and that was reiterated by Robert Klein. The Bundesliga CEO admitted that he has no doubt about the 21-year-old’s talent but believes that he needs time to adjust to the Premier League. He also added that Sancho would walk “into almost any of the teams in the world” and that shows how good he can be.
“I think that Jadon Sancho is not struggling to make an impact in the Premier League because of the league where he came from. He has gone into a new league and a new team with a system that is different from the one where he used to play and he needs time,” Klein said, reported Goal.
"What I can tell for sure is he will succeed because he is an outstanding player and would walk into almost any of the teams in the world and he was developed fantastically at Dortmund and it gave us a lot of excitement. There is now Jude Bellingham over there who is another fantastic player."
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.