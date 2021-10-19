 user tracker image
    Fencer Bhavani Devi wins Charlellville National Competition

    A file image of Bhavani Devi.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:37 PM

    Indian fencer CA Bhavani Devi has come up with a stupendous performance, as she won the Women's Sabre Individual event at the Charlellville National Competition in France. The former world no.36 Bhavani Devi, had earlier become the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in fencing.

    Indian Olympian and fencer Bhavani Devi has won the Women's Sabre Individual event at the Charlellville National Competition in France. After the win, Bhavani thanked coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all the teammates for her victory.

    "Won the Charlellville National Competition, France in the Women's Sabre individual. Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all teammates Congratulations to all for a great start of the season," tweeted Bhavani.

    SAI also took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian fencer - "Heartiest congratulations to @IamBhavaniDevi on winning the Women's Sabre Person fencing Individual event at the Charlellville National Competition, France," tweeted SAI.

    Earlier, Bhavani had become the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. She also won her opening round match against Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia 15-3 in just 6 minutes and 14 seconds but lost to the French opponent, in the following round.

