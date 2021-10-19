Couldn’t respect Diego Simeone more but I’m not fan of their style of play, proclaims Jurgen Klopp
Today at 7:53 PM
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confessed that while he respects Diego Simeone and what the Spaniard has done, he isn’t a fan of the way Atletico Madrid play their football. The Reds battle the La Liga champions in the Champions League next with the Los Rojiblancos favourites for the title again.
Despite a lacklustre start to their season, Atletico Madrid are still favourites to lift the La Liga title with the reigning Spanish champions arguably amongst the best clubs in Spain at the moment. That is despite Real Madrid and Barcelona doing comparatively well with Diego Simeone’s outfit thriving across all competitions. That is thanks to just one defeat in their 2021/22 season so far with them also unbeaten in the Champions League.
However, with Liverpool set to pose a massive threat in the Champions League, it has seen Jurgen Klopp praise opposition manager Simeone. The German admitted that he has a lot of respect for the Spaniard and the way he has set up his side but revealed that he is not a fan of their style of play. Klopp also added that Atletico Madrid are a threat to his side and the fact that they are the reigning Spanish champion proves that.
"Diego Simeone is doing absolutely everything right. He is the current Spanish champion. Very successful at [Atletico]. He has a bunch of world-class players, keeps them on their toes, they fight with all they have for their lives. That says a lot about the quality of Diego so I couldn't respect more what they do," Klopp said at his pre-match news conference.
"Do I like it? Not too much but that is normal because I prefer a different kind of football. That's me. Other coaches prefer different styles of football. Nobody has to like it, it just has to be successful and that is what Atletico is for sure."
