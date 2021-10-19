Christian Pulisic wants to be on the pitch and is doing his best, reveals Thomas Tuchel

“He got injured during a match with the USA, with a foul, a tough foul, and he hurt his ankle. Not from a major injury or complications. It is simply the pain in the ankle that disturbs him. Once these players with quick movements like Christian, once they feel this pain and they are not free in the movement the recovery is not happening. So right now we are very, very close. He was so close to come to team training last week and had a little setback and reaction, by pain. Nothing serious. From there on we go,” Tuchel told reporters in his pre-match press conference.