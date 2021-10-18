Want to succeed and be best Philippe I can be, admits Philippe Coutinho
Today at 6:20 PM
In light of his struggles at Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho has confessed that he just wants to succeed and do the best he can for the club after what has been a tough few years. The Brazilian signed for the club in 2018 but has failed to live up to the hype with various factors playing a part.
When Barcelona spent a club record fee on Philippe Coutinho, few expected the move not to pan out but more than three years later and the Brazilian has failed to make an impact. The 29-year-old is fast approaching his 100th appearance for the La Liga giant but during that time he has been farmed out on loan and struggled to do too much for the club. But the attacker is now working his way back into the club’s first team after a long-term knee injury with Ronald Koeman confident in Coutinho.
So much so, that the Dutchman has played the Brazilian when he has been fit with the 29-year-old ending a ten month goal-drought in the win against Valencia over the weekend. It saw Coutinho admit that the past few years have seen him suffer a lot both at and away from Barcelona but he “feels good” now. The Brazilian also added that things have been tough and now he just “wants to succeed and be the best Philippe” he can be.
"We all know what I have suffered but I feel good. After so long, scoring a goal is a very good feeling. Besides, the team has won. I have more desire than ever after going through everything I went through. It has been difficult and hard. Now it's just a scar that makes me stronger. I want to succeed and be the best Philippe I can be,” Coutinho told BarcaTV.
“I really wanted to score a goal. I have spent a few months away and I am happy with the work I have done. It is only the beginning. I am very happy for the victory, we deserved it.”
