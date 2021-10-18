Manchester City haven’t won Champions League but we’re trying, confesses Kevin de Bruyne
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne believes that while the club are trying to win the Champions League trophy, it won’t define their legacy as a club or even his legacy as a player. The Cityzens have never won a Champions League trophy in their history and fell short at the final stage last season.
While Manchester City have dominated England and the Premier League ever since Pep Guardiola arrived, their main goal has been to win the Champions League. But the Cityzens have, so far, failed at their attempt to do so with the club getting the closest last season. They reached all the way to the final of the tournament but eventually bowed out, losing to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel. It has amped the pressure on Guardiola with the club hoping that the Spaniard can go one step further this season.
So far, the club have been impressive in the tournament with them beating RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening group stage game before losing 2-0 to Mauricio Pochettino’s star-studded side. However, that hasn’t stopped the pressure from building as Kevin de Bruyne confessed that the club are trying everything they can to win the trophy. But the Belgian added that not winning the illustrious trophy won’t define the club or his legacy, as he is “happy with what” they have done as a club so far.
"I'm excited to go back home, obviously people will always set the standard higher and higher because of what we've won in England in the five or six years, people expect us to win the Champions League. We've not won it but we are trying,” De Bruyne said, reported the BBC.
"Hopefully in my period here we can get one. It doesn't define your legacy, maybe for people outside. I'm happy with what we've done as a club for the last six years."
The Cityzens lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the 2020/21 Champions League final but did lift the Premier league and the Carabao Cup trophy at the end of the year. However, that wasn’t enough for a few fans and critics but De Bruyne added that the club needs to move on and try to do better this year.
"We always try to maintain a high level at his club and compete for titles. That is what we did last year. Winning two semis and a [Carabao Cup] final. Sometimes you can lose these games and you have to move on,” he added.
