Manchester City haven’t won Champions League but we’re trying, confesses Kevin de Bruyne

While Manchester City have dominated England and the Premier League ever since Pep Guardiola arrived, their main goal has been to win the Champions League. But the Cityzens have, so far, failed at their attempt to do so with the club getting the closest last season. They reached all the way to the final of the tournament but eventually bowed out, losing to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel. It has amped the pressure on Guardiola with the club hoping that the Spaniard can go one step further this season.