Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or, proclaims Zinedine Zidane
Today at 5:02 PM
Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has admitted that he believes Karim Benzema deserves to win the Ballon d’Or because of what the Frenchman has done on the field and his current form. The 32-year-old is on the shortlist for the prestigious award alongside Lionel Messi, Jorginho and co.
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, the club have struggled to hit the same heights but the Los Blancos did win one La Liga title after the Portuguese superstar left. Not only that, they have consistently finished amongst the top three sides in the Spanish top tier including back-to-back second place finishes over the last two seasons. That has been mainly down to Karim Benzema with the forward finding his best run of form over the last few years.
That includes the current season with Benzema netting 9 goals and 7 assists in the opening 8 La Liga giants, with him continuing his impressive run of form well into the current term. It has seen the Frenchman, rightfully, earn a place on the Ballon d’Or shortlist for 2021 alongside the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Lionel Messi and co but Zinedine Zidane believes that Benzema deserves the award. The former Real Madrid coach also added that the Frenchman is “above the rest” and hopes that “he can be rewarded” for that.
"He deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He is an incredible player. I had the great honour of coaching him. He knows how to do everything on the pitch. He's above the rest. I hope he can be rewarded with this Ballon d'Or. Right now he is on a cloud. I would give him the Ballon d'Or," Zidane told France's Telefoot.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.