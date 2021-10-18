Karim Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or, proclaims Zinedine Zidane

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid, the club have struggled to hit the same heights but the Los Blancos did win one La Liga title after the Portuguese superstar left. Not only that, they have consistently finished amongst the top three sides in the Spanish top tier including back-to-back second place finishes over the last two seasons. That has been mainly down to Karim Benzema with the forward finding his best run of form over the last few years.