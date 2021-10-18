Input from coaches of men’s national teams are essential, claims Arsene Wenger
Today at 5:36 PM
Arsene Wenger has confirmed that England boss Gareth Southgate and other men’s national team head coaches are set to discuss the future of men's international football with him. This comes in light of the fact that FIFA are planning on changing the calendar post 2024 with biennial World Cups.
With rumblings of potential biennial World Cups now confirmed, it has many fans and critics alike worried at what FIFA have planned for the future of both men and women’s football. The sport’s governing body have plans in place to change the game completely post 2024 which includes holding a World Cup every two years, cutting down qualifying games and the number of international breaks.
However, the changes proposed hasn’t been widely accepted by many with UEFA revealing that they’re against the plans completely with the IOC also in the same boat. But in light of more criticism, Arsene Wenger has revealed that he plans to have a video conference meeting with England boss Gareth Southgate and a few other coaches from men’s national teams. The meeting will be open to all national team coaches and Wenger added that their “input is essential” to the process.
"As a coach of the men's national teams, their input is essential. Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global," Wenger said, reported Sky Sports.
