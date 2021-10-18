Input from coaches of men’s national teams are essential, claims Arsene Wenger

However, the changes proposed hasn’t been widely accepted by many with UEFA revealing that they’re against the plans completely with the IOC also in the same boat. But in light of more criticism, Arsene Wenger has revealed that he plans to have a video conference meeting with England boss Gareth Southgate and a few other coaches from men’s national teams. The meeting will be open to all national team coaches and Wenger added that their “input is essential” to the process.