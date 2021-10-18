England ordered to play one match behind closed doors following Euro 2020 Final unrest
Today at 9:06 PM
In a statement, UEFA have handed the English Football Association a two match UEFA competition ban, with them forced to play the games behind closed doors after the unrest at the Euro 2020 final. The statement further read that the second match has been suspended for a period of two years.
Ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, Wembley was subject to unrest both inside and outside the stadium with many fans reacting to the game. It saw them invade the field, boo the national anthem and even had fans breaking through barriers and gates to enter the stadium. All that was despite the fact that police and steward presence was at an all time high. The English FA were already hit with a £25,630 fine after trouble in the semi-final against Denmark and were expecting to be hit hard by UEFA.
That has now been confirmed with them set to play not one but two games behind closed doors although the second of the two games has been suspended for two years. This was confirmed by a statement from UEFA on their website and which means that there will be no fans at England’s opening home game of their 2022-23 Nations League campaign.
"Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the incidents that occurred during the UEFA EURO 2020 final match between the national teams of Italy and England played on 11 July 2021 at Wembley Stadium, London, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the English Football Association, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has today taken the following decision:” reads the statement on UEFA’s website.
"To order the English Football Association to play its next two (2) UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the second of which is suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years from the date of the present decision, for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium.
"To fine the English Football Association €100,000 for the lack of order and discipline inside and around the stadium, for the invasion of the field of play, for throwing of objects and for the disturbances during the national anthems."
England ordered to play next UEFA sanctioned game behind closed doors because of crowd trouble at Wembely for Euro 2020 final. Another game ban suspended for two years— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) October 18, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.