England ordered to play one match behind closed doors following Euro 2020 Final unrest

Ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy, Wembley was subject to unrest both inside and outside the stadium with many fans reacting to the game. It saw them invade the field, boo the national anthem and even had fans breaking through barriers and gates to enter the stadium. All that was despite the fact that police and steward presence was at an all time high. The English FA were already hit with a £25,630 fine after trouble in the semi-final against Denmark and were expecting to be hit hard by UEFA.