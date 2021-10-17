Don't see work ethic among Manchester United's talented players, admits Gary Neville

Manchester United extended their winless run in the Premier League to three matches after losing 4-2 to Leicester City on Saturday. The Red Devils started the game brightly as Mason Greenwood scored a sensational strike outside the box to give United the lead in the 19th minute. The Foxes responded in kind through Youri Tielemans, who equalized in the 31st minute through a wondergoal.

Caglar Soyuncu then gave Leicester the lead in the 78th minute but Rashford equalized to restore parity in the 82nd minute. Leicester then scored straight from kick-off courtesy of a Jamie Vardy goal in the 83rd minute. Patson Daka added to United's misery in the 91st minute by scoring Leicester's fourth goal of the game.

Former United player Gary Neville has admitted that United's collection of superstars are not hitting the heights expected of them. The Englishman claimed that United have a conundrum on their hands as the star players of United do not have the work ethic required to be effective on all areas of the pitch.

"They've got this real conundrum with Pogba and Fernandes, they've got this real conundrum with Ronaldo and Cavani, another conundrum with Greenwood, Rashford, and Sancho. You put all these teams into a unit when out of possession, and those players' strengths aren't out of possession. The great players are able to do it in both ways, but they're biased towards the attacking side of the game,” Neville told Sky Sports.