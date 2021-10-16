SAFF Championships 2021 | Farukh Choudhary ruled out of SAFF Championship

Team India's up and coming striker Farukh Choudhary has been ruled out from the final of the SAFF Championship on Saturday, owing to a knee injury. The 24-year-old so has played 14 games in his career so far, and scored one goal, but in quick time has become a vital cog in the team.

In disappointing news for the Indian fans before the SAFF Championship final against Nepal, a knee injury has ruled out striker Farukh Choudhary from the summit clash. The Indian team had defeated Maldives 3-1 to enter the final, and the match saw skipper Sunil Chhetri score a brace for the team.

But despite the injury, the 24-year-old is getting support from his teammates. In the match against Maldives, the team placed his jersey on the bench throughout and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh even wore it after the match.

“This is for Farukh,” Gurpreet stated, pointing to the jersey.

“Unfortunately, he sustained a bad injury and he did have a very valuable assist in the match against Nepal. It was extremely harsh that he had to go out. We want to dedicate it to Farukh and make it worth it,” he added.

India are in contention for their eighth title. In the previous edition though, Maldives had come out on top and won the trophy.