Would be open to going somewhere else for game time, reveals Raheem Sterling
Today at 4:24 PM
Raheem Sterling has admitted that he would be open to a move away from the Etihad Stadium and revealed that he would love to play abroad as he strives for more game time. The Englishman arrived at Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of £50 million.
Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City in the summer of 2015 on a five-year contract from rivals Liverpool. The English winger has gone on to establish himself as one of the most prolific players in the Premier League as he has racked up 302 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side. Sterling has scored 115 goals and provided 88 assists across all competitions so far during his time at the club and has helped the Citizens three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and one Community Shield.
The 26-year-old has less than two years remaining on his current deal with the reigning Premier League champions. The England international has found gametime hard to come by recently as he only scored 14 goals in all competitions after scoring 30 goals in 51 appearances in the 2019/20 season. The former Liverpool man has fallen down the pecking order at City and is now open to pursuing a new challenge as he aims to play more.
"If there was the option to go somewhere else for more game time I would be open to it. As I said football is the most important thing to me. Challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well. As an English player, all I know is the Premier League and I’ve always thought, you know, maybe one day I’d love to play abroad. See how I would come up against that challenge,” Sterling said in an interview with the FT Business of Sport US summit.
"From being a young child, football has been the most important thing in my life, my most happiest I should say. If I want my happiness at a certain level I need to be playing football. I need to be scoring goals and enjoying myself,” he added.
