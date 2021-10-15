Reports | Barcelona join race to sign Erling Haaland

According to reports from ESPN, Barcelona has joined the race to secure the Norwegian's signature after losing several of their attackers such as Antonie Griezmann and Lionel Messi. Despite the Catalan club's financial woes, they believe that a deal is feasible. It is understood that Mino Raiola travelled to the Camp Nou last year for discussions regarding the 21-year-old alongside several other meetings with other European clubs. It is reported that the Spanish giants have €20 million to use to recruit new players in January but they may put off spending that amount until the summer to sign Haaland. The main stumbling block towards completing a deal is the player's wage demands as Raiola is expected to ask for €20m-a-year for Haaland. This is a demand that could see Barcelona struggle to fulfill as they would have to let some of their key players depart to make way for Haaland.