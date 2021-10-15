Raheem Sterling is our player and will be an important for us, asserts Pep Guardiola
Today at 8:29 PM
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was shocked to learn that Raheem Sterling could push for a move away from the Etihad Stadium, after the England winger announced his desire to play abroad at some point in his career. Sterling would be open to a move away which would guarantee him more game time.
Raheem Sterling has made the move to the blue club of Manchester from rivals Liverpool for a reported fee of £44 million, with a further potential £5 million in add-ons. The Englishman has established himself as one of the most influential players in the Premier League at the Manchester club. The 26-year-old has made 302 appearances for the Citizens while scoring 115 goals and providing 88 assists across all competitions.
Sterling has been influential for the Premier League side throughout the years and has helped the club win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, four EFL Cups, and one Community Shield during his spell so far at the club.
The England international faces fierce competition for places at City and consistent game time was hard to come by for the winger last season. The English winger has less than two years remaining on his current deal and a transfer could be on the cards. He admitted that an opportunity to move abroad is appealing to him and he would consider it if such an opportunity presented itself. City boss Guardiola hopes that Sterling continues to be an important player at the club but said that he wouldn’t be able to assure Sterling of more minutes on the pitch.
“I didn't know it[Sterling’s statement about a potential move]. I didn't think the club knew. Raheem is our player, hopefully he will be an incredibly important player for us. I don't know if he wants to play more. Riyad [Mahrez] doesn't play and he doesn't complain, Joao [Cancelo] too. I cannot assure them, I cannot assure how many minutes each one plays. Always they have to speak on the pitch. Not Raheem, all of them. They know they are going to play minutes, all of them are involved,” Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference.
“What I want from Raheem and everyone is they have to be satisfied to be here and delighted to be here.“If that's not the case he has to take the best decision for his family. I was a player, I understand completely, I wanted to play. All of them want to play every game but I cannot assure them. They have to improve every training session and be there on the pitch,” he added.
