Raheem Sterling is our player and will be an important for us, asserts Pep Guardiola

The England international faces fierce competition for places at City and consistent game time was hard to come by for the winger last season. The English winger has less than two years remaining on his current deal and a transfer could be on the cards. He admitted that an opportunity to move abroad is appealing to him and he would consider it if such an opportunity presented itself. City boss Guardiola hopes that Sterling continues to be an important player at the club but said that he wouldn’t be able to assure Sterling of more minutes on the pitch.