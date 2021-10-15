It is a mistake to let Lionel Messi go, proclaims Josep Maria Bartomeu
Today at 5:24 PM
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu stated that it was a mistake to let Lionel Messi depart the Camp Nou in the summer due to his economical and institutional contribution. The Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona over the summer on a free transfer.
In the most shocking transfer in recent history, Lionel Messi departed Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain over the summer. The Spanish giants had to release the Argentine due to their financial constraints and extending Messi’s contract would have added to their noncompliance with La Liga's regulations. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner made his case for being one of the best players the world has seen with Barcelona as he made 778 appearances while scoring 672 goals and providing 301 assists during his time at the club.
The 34-year-old had pushed for the exit door in the summer of 2020, when he requested the former administration to be freed from the final year of his lucrative contract but his request was turned down. The Spanish club’s financial woes over the past year prevented them from signing the all-time great for an extended spell at the Camp Nou. Former Blaugrana president Bartomeu has claimed that he would have allowed the PSG star to depart Camp Nou for a destination outside Europe and admitted that letting the Argentine depart in the summer was a mistake.
“Messi wanted to leave the club, we talked about it and I said no. I have always thought that Messi is very important to our club, Barca is also very important to him and it would be a serious problem if he left, as I think it has become now. I told him that if he wanted to go like Xavi and Iniesta, to Qatar, China or the United States, we can talk about it and we will do a tribute and a farewell. But Messi didn't have a team yet and he wanted to be free,” Bartomeu told Mundo Deportivo.
“I have always thought that it is essential that he be with us, not only because he is the best in the world, but also because of his economic and institutional contribution. It is a mistake to let Messi go. He represents much more than a footballer,” he added.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.