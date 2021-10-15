Christian Pulisic can be world-class but he's been stop-start, admits Pat Nevin
Today at 7:40 PM
Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes that Christian Pulisic has all the talent to become one of the best players on the planet but injuries have hampered his development at the London club. The American joined Chelsea ahead of the 2019-20 season for a reported fee of £58 million.
Christian Pulisic signed for Chelsea in January 2019 in a deal that saw the American stay at Borussia Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. The American made a bright start to the season in his debut campaign as he scored a hattrick against Burnley in October 2019. Pulisic became the youngest hat-trick scorer in the London club's history at the age of 21 years and 38 days.
The American winger has gone on to make 79 appearances for the Blues while scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists across all competitions so far. The 23-year-old has helped the London club win one Champions League and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club. It has not all gone to plan for the 23-year-old as the attacker has found himself on the sidelines with an ankle injury which has forced him out of action since the start of the season. Pulisic is slowly making his way back into selection and Nevin is hopeful that the American can shake off his niggling injuries and fulfill his potential.
“There have been periods of time at Chelsea where you think he can be world-class and be one of the best players on the planet, but it has been very stop-start. I think he's been very unlucky because he keeps picking up different and strange injuries at unfortunate times. The long-term injuries are something you can't do anything about, but the little niggles are infuriating. When he's got over them, he hasn't been able to work back into the team because other players are playing so well,” Nevin told Goal.
“Everyone knows he's got ability; it's just getting him through these injuries and if he has a niggle maybe keeping him away and don't take that chance. I've known a lot of players like him, he needs that six to eight-game run where he can get over these niggles and start to flourish,” he added.
