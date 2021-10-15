Christian Pulisic can be world-class but he's been stop-start, admits Pat Nevin

The American winger has gone on to make 79 appearances for the Blues while scoring 18 goals and providing 14 assists across all competitions so far. The 23-year-old has helped the London club win one Champions League and one UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club. It has not all gone to plan for the 23-year-old as the attacker has found himself on the sidelines with an ankle injury which has forced him out of action since the start of the season. Pulisic is slowly making his way back into selection and Nevin is hopeful that the American can shake off his niggling injuries and fulfill his potential.