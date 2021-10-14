Still feels the same as there's familiar faces here, reveals Jack Wilshere

Wilshere's career has been plagued by constant injuries which have hampered his development and hindered his ability to get consistent game time. The midfielder was released by West Ham and Bournemouth after leaving the London club as he struggled to establish himself in both teams and only made very few appearances representing both clubs. The Englishman was invited by current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as he attempts to gain match fitness and find a new club when the winter transfer window opens. Wilshere admits that it was nice to be back in familiar surroundings surrounded by familiar faces.