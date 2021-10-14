Pedri signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026
Today at 7:08 PM
Pedri has committed his future at Barcelona by signing a contract extension with the Spanish giants which is set to keep him at the Camp Nou through to the summer of 2026. The Blaugrana also ensured a release clause of €1 billion was added to the 18-year-old teenager's new contract.
Barcelona parted with an initial €5 million along with potential add-ons in the future to snap up Pedri from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020. The young maestro has incorporated immediately to his new surroundings as he made 52 appearances in his first campaign with the Blaugrana. The Spanish international scored four goals and provided six assists across all competitions while also helping the Spanish giants claim the Copa del Rey cup last season.
Barcelona's financial woes made it difficult to offer an extension immediately to the 18-year-old but talks with the teenager stepped up this week. Pedri was included in the Spain squad for Euro 2020 and landed the Young Player of the Tournament award which raised a few eyebrows from the premier clubs in Europe. Barcelona have announced that they have tied up the young midfielder to a four-year contract and also increased his release clause to €1 billion to deter attention from any interested sides. A statement confirming the extension was released on Barcelona's official website.
“FC Barcelona and the player, Pedro Gonzalez 'Pedri' have agreed a contract extension to 30 June 2026. The release clause is set at €1 billion. The new contract ties down the player from the Canary Islands for the rest of this season and a further four years.”
It's done #DreamTeen pic.twitter.com/7dbumsqJYB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 14, 2021
