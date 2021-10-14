Pedri signs contract extension with Barcelona until 2026

Barcelona's financial woes made it difficult to offer an extension immediately to the 18-year-old but talks with the teenager stepped up this week. Pedri was included in the Spain squad for Euro 2020 and landed the Young Player of the Tournament award which raised a few eyebrows from the premier clubs in Europe. Barcelona have announced that they have tied up the young midfielder to a four-year contract and also increased his release clause to €1 billion to deter attention from any interested sides. A statement confirming the extension was released on Barcelona's official website.