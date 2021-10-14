Indian women's football team overcome Chinese Taipei 1-0

Today at 1:51 PM
The Indian women's football team concluded a rather successful exposure trip after beating world no.40 Chinese Taipei 1-0. In the previous matches, the Indians had won against the UAE 4-1, lost against Tunisia 0-1, and blanked Bahrain 5-0 under new coach, Sweden's Thomas Dennerby.
The Indian women's football team came with a scintillating performance to beat world no.40 Chinese Taipei 1-0 at the Hamad Town Stadium in Bahrain on Wednesday. Ranked 57th in the world, the Indian team opened the scoring as early as the third minute with Renu finding the net.
As a part of the exposure trip, the Indian team played four friendly matches, to prepare for the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022, which will be held in India in February. It all started with a 4-1 win over UAE, then a surprise 0-1 loss to Tunisia. In the third match, India blanked Bahrain 5-0.
The team played all four matches under the new coach Thomas Dennerby, who joined the team in August. Earlier in the year, India had ordinary campaigns against higher-ranked opponents and had lost to the likes of Serbia, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Belarus.
Now the next assignment for the Indian team will be in Stockholm, Sweden, where they will take on top-tier clubs like Hammarby Fotboll and Djurgårdens Fotboll.
