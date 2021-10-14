I was struggling mentally as well as physically, admits Jesse Lingard

“I couldn’t get back to where I had been. I was struggling mentally as well as physically. There was the off-field stuff with my mum and her battle with depression. I’ve talked about it before, and that isn’t what this story is about — but that affected me, too. It’s my mum, you know? Not playing only made things worse. But when I finally did play, even when I was fit again … I wasn’t me. My family kept coming to games, but they couldn’t even watch me. They were like, ‘This ain’t you. This ain’t your aura’. Games were passing me by like I wasn't there. Like a ghost,” Lingard told The Players’ Tribune.