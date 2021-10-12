We can look at everything in the next few weeks, reveals Gareth Southgate
England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed that he will hold talks with the Football Association in the next few weeks over whether he wants to sign a new contract. Southgate was hired as the manager of the Three Lions in 2016 and his current contract ends at the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup.
Gareth Southgate was initially appointed as the caretaker manager in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce resigned due to the 2016 English football scandal. The Three Lions who were in the early stages of the qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup put up some impressive displays which led to Southgate being hired on a permanent basis. Southgate was the Football Association (FA) head of elite development between January 2011 and July 2012 as well as taking charge of the England U21s from August 2013 until September 2016.
Under Southgate England had impressive displays in major tournaments as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup as well as reaching the finals of the Euro 2020. The FA are keen to tie down the Englishman to a new deal for the foreseeable future after leading England to successive tournament results. The 51-year-old has revealed that he will prioritize qualification to the 2022 World Cup first and foremost before sitting down and making a decision over his international future.
"I think I said last month that I had asked to put that [contract talks] further back into the autumn as I just wanted to focus on these games and also to give the time to make the right decision. After the Euros, there is a huge amount of emotion and feeling and fatigue from going through a tournament like that. I want to make sure that I am making the right decisions for the right reasons,” Southgate told Sky Sports.
"The discussions are very much open and Mark Bellingham [FA chief executive] has been really supportive but I have really felt this task - of getting the country to the World Cup - was the priority. We can look at everything in the next few weeks," he added.
