Reports | Eden Hazard to rejoin Chelsea next summer

It has not gone according to plan for Hazard in Spain as he has been a subject of various injuries that has kept him out of the starting XI in Madrid. The winger went on to suffer consistent injuries during his time so far at the Madrid club as he failed to replicate his world-class displays from England in Spain. According to BBC Football, Chelsea have held informal talks with Madrid regarding a deal which would see the Belgian return to Stamford Bridge next summer. It is understood that the Spanish giants are keen on a deal as they could get rid of the Belgian’s enormous wages from their budget. The Blancos will also explore a deal that could see Reece James join the Spanish giants as they look to reinforce their defence.