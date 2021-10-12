Reports | Eden Hazard to rejoin Chelsea next summer
Today at 3:37 PM
According to BBC Football, Chelsea have held informal talks with Real Madrid over bringing back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge next summer. The Belgian left the London club in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €100 million which could rise to €146.1 million due to additional clauses.
Eden Hazard joined Chelsea in 2012 from Lille for a reported fee of £32 million and put up numerous impressive displays over the years which cemented his legacy as one of the best players in the Premier League. The Belgian went on to make 352 appearances for the Blues while scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists across all competitions. The 30-year-old was responsible for one of the most trophy-laden periods of the London club as he helped the club win two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one EFL Cup, two Europa Leagues, and a FIFA Club World Cup.
The Belgian winger had made his intentions of moving to Real Madrid known after scoring twice in the Europa League finals and suggested that it was probably the last time he would play for the English side. Hazard's dream came true as Madrid signed the Belgian maestro on a five-year deal for a reported fee of €100 million. The 30-year-old became the most expensive player in the Spanish club's history after Gareth Bale and he was expected to lead the Madrid side to several trophies.
It has not gone according to plan for Hazard in Spain as he has been a subject of various injuries that has kept him out of the starting XI in Madrid. The winger went on to suffer consistent injuries during his time so far at the Madrid club as he failed to replicate his world-class displays from England in Spain. According to BBC Football, Chelsea have held informal talks with Madrid regarding a deal which would see the Belgian return to Stamford Bridge next summer. It is understood that the Spanish giants are keen on a deal as they could get rid of the Belgian’s enormous wages from their budget. The Blancos will also explore a deal that could see Reece James join the Spanish giants as they look to reinforce their defence.
