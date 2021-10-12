I hope to be better welcomed next time, says Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma made his breakthrough into the AC Milan senior team in the 2015/16 campaign after coming through the ranks of the youth academy. The Italian international was the second youngest goalkeeper to start a match in the history of Italian football at the age of 16 years and 242 days. He quickly established himself as the Rossoneri's No 1 as he made 251 appearances for the Italian giants while keeping 88 clean sheets across all competitions.