We have to be realistic about the team we have, admits Kevin De Bruyne

Another opportunity to secure international glory was on the plate for Belgium in the UEFA Nations League finals but they ultimately crashed out with a 2-3 loss against France in the semi-finals of the tournament. Further disappointment ensued on Sunday as they lost to Italy 2-1 in the match for crowning 3rd place in the tournament. Belgium still remains the No 1 side in the world according to the official rankings but the Belgian claims that his nation cannot be expected to compete with the very best sides as they do not have the depth required for such a challenge.