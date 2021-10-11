Stepped away from social media long time ago, reveals Phil Jones

Jones has not played for the English giants since an FA Cup match against Tranmere in January 2020 after suffering a knee problem. Not everything has gone to plan for the 29-year-old as he became the subject of internet ridicule and abuse after enduring a rough time at Old Trafford in recent times. Jones has not posted anything on Twitter or Instagram since 2017 due to the sheer amount of abuse he was receiving from his detractors. Jones spoke about how difficult it has been for him due to the online abuse he receives and asked younger players to learn to handle the pressure that comes with social media.