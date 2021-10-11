Spent lot of time working on attributes to be the complete package, proclaims Romelu Lukaku
Today at 7:40 PM
Romelu Lukaku has revealed the secret on how he has improved as a player, as he credits his development to taking time out to work on his weaknesses to be the complete package. The Chelsea frontman also revealed that he has matured with fatherhood, as a result of which he is much more calm now.
Romelu Lukaku sealed his return to Stamford Bridge after leaving the London club ten years ago. The 28-year-old had established himself as one of the hottest teenage prospects in European football at Anderlecht and the London club moved quickly in 2011 to seal the signing of the striker. The Belgian international failed to make the desired impact with the English giants and was loaned out to West Brom and Everton.
Lukaku sealed a permanent move to Everton as he scored 104 goals across three seasons with the Merseyside club. His exploits for Everton captured the interest of Manchester United who signed the Belgian for a reported fee of £75 million. The Belgian striker scored 42 times for the Red Devils before he was sold to Inter. Under Antonio Conte, Lukaku improved his trade as he scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Italian giants and led them to Scudetto glory. Lukaku joined Chelsea over the summer and has already recorded four goals to his name and revealed how he has progressed since leaving Stamford Bridge a decade ago.
“I’m much more calm. I’ve matured with fatherhood and I’m more laid back. After winning in Italy and knowing what it takes to get there, that really helped me. In the last three years, I’ve been able to build something that I can take on for the rest of my career,” Lukaku told the Chelsea website.
“It can be complicated but when you really set your mind to do something and you really dedicate everything that you have to that goal, you can achieve it. I recognised my little qualities and talent but I also knew what I was not good at and I really spent a lot of time working on those attributes to be the complete package,” he added.
