Spent lot of time working on attributes to be the complete package, proclaims Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku sealed a permanent move to Everton as he scored 104 goals across three seasons with the Merseyside club. His exploits for Everton captured the interest of Manchester United who signed the Belgian for a reported fee of £75 million. The Belgian striker scored 42 times for the Red Devils before he was sold to Inter. Under Antonio Conte, Lukaku improved his trade as he scored 64 goals in 95 appearances for the Italian giants and led them to Scudetto glory. Lukaku joined Chelsea over the summer and has already recorded four goals to his name and revealed how he has progressed since leaving Stamford Bridge a decade ago.