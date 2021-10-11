Neymar's an exceptional player but not all the time, asserts Tite
Today at 6:32 PM
Brazil coach Tite refused to criticize the performance of Neymar after the forward's disappointing night against Columbia in the World Cup qualifiers. The Selecao manager insisted that the Brazilian can't make the difference all the time, and credited the Columbian defense for marking him well.
Brazil lost out on their 100 percent record in the World Cup Qualifiers so far, as they only secured a stalemate against Columbia at the Metropolitano Stadium. Both teams started brightly as they tested the opposition goalkeepers early on but ultimately failed to find the breakthrough for a decisive win. Neymar started off the game well as he tested Ospina inside the box as well as setting up Lucas Paqueta and Fred with clear-cut chances which could have put the Selecao in front.
Neymar who has scored 69 goals for his nation aimed to bolster his tally as he looked to overtake Pele as the all-time goal scorer for the Selecao but the PSG star’s influence in the game waned and the game culminated to be a disappointing affair for both sides. Neymar misplaced 15 passes during the game putting Brazil into tricky situations which the Columbians couldn't take advantage of but Tite refused to criticize his starman and lauded the efforts of the Columbian defenders.
"Neymar was good and so were the whole team. Maybe he's expected to do exceptional things all the time and make a difference all the time. He's an exceptional player because he produces exceptional moments, but not all the time. He's a different player, we know that. But today he was very well marked, sometimes with two players on him," Tite revealed in his post-match press conference.
