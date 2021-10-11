Neymar's an exceptional player but not all the time, asserts Tite

Brazil lost out on their 100 percent record in the World Cup Qualifiers so far, as they only secured a stalemate against Columbia at the Metropolitano Stadium. Both teams started brightly as they tested the opposition goalkeepers early on but ultimately failed to find the breakthrough for a decisive win. Neymar started off the game well as he tested Ospina inside the box as well as setting up Lucas Paqueta and Fred with clear-cut chances which could have put the Selecao in front.