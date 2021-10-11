I feel much better physically and mentally, proclaims Marcus Rashford
Today at 3:23 PM
Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has revealed that he feels much better physically and mentally after undergoing an operation in August on his injured shoulder. The England international is expected to be eligible for full contention for a place in the starting XI in the coming weeks.
Marcus Rashford has established himself as a mainstay in the Manchester United playing XI since breaking through into the first team from the academy as a teenager in the 2015/16 season. The 23-year-old had a fruitful campaign for the Manchester club last season as he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions. The England international was crucial for the English side as he led them to the Europa League final as well as helping his nation to the finals of the Euro 2020 over the summer.
The England international has admitted that he spent eleven months playing through pain for his club and country before opting to have surgery on his injured shoulder in the summer. Rashford spent the majority of the previous campaign trying to shake off a niggling injury but ultimately had to go under the knife in August. The England international who is close to being recalled back into the United squad spoke about how he feels much better physically and mentally after undergoing surgery.
"My recovery is - I wouldn't say coming to an end because obviously I have to keep looking after it - but I'm in a much better place physically and mentally. Last year was a very long season for me, I got this injury at the end of September and gradually it got that little bit worse, but now I'm fully free of that, I feel much better physically and mentally,” Rashford told BBC Breakfast.
The Red Devils forward netted twice in a recent friendly held behind closed doors and is excited at the prospect of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.
"That's a great feeling for me, as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well. It's always nice when a club legend finds a way back to the club. To be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.