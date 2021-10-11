I feel much better physically and mentally, proclaims Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has established himself as a mainstay in the Manchester United playing XI since breaking through into the first team from the academy as a teenager in the 2015/16 season. The 23-year-old had a fruitful campaign for the Manchester club last season as he scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions. The England international was crucial for the English side as he led them to the Europa League final as well as helping his nation to the finals of the Euro 2020 over the summer.