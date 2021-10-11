Can't say I'm completely happy at PSG, reveals Georginio Wijnaldum

The 30-year has failed to make a similar impact with his new club as he has been unable to cement a starting spot at the Parc des Princes under Mauricio Pochettino. Wijnaldum has made eleven appearances in all competitions for the French club but has only started one of the club's last five Ligue 1 matches. The Dutch international is yet to register a single goal or assist in his new surroundings as he struggles to displace Marco Verratti and Idriss Gueye as the preferred midfield pairing for Pochettino. The 30-year-old reiterated his desire to fight for a place in the starting lineup but admits that the current situation is difficult for him.