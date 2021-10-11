Can't say I'm completely happy at PSG, reveals Georginio Wijnaldum
Today at 4:51 PM
Paris Saint-Germain new signing Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he is finding life in his new surroundings very difficult as he is not getting regular game time. The Dutch midfielder signed for the French giants on a free transfer after his contract with Liverpool expired over the summer.
Paris Saint-Germain signed Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer as the Dutch midfielder ran down his contract at Liverpool. The Dutchman was instrumental for the Merseyside club as he played a crucial role in their run to Premier League and Champions League glory. The former Liverpool man was a staple in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI as he made 237 appearances while scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists across all competitions.
The 30-year has failed to make a similar impact with his new club as he has been unable to cement a starting spot at the Parc des Princes under Mauricio Pochettino. Wijnaldum has made eleven appearances in all competitions for the French club but has only started one of the club's last five Ligue 1 matches. The Dutch international is yet to register a single goal or assist in his new surroundings as he struggles to displace Marco Verratti and Idriss Gueye as the preferred midfield pairing for Pochettino. The 30-year-old reiterated his desire to fight for a place in the starting lineup but admits that the current situation is difficult for him.
"I can't say I'm completely happy. The situation is not what I wanted. I have played a lot in recent years, was always fit and also did very well. This is something different and that takes getting used to. I was really looking forward to the new step and then this happens. It is very difficult. That's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter. I have to stay positive and work hard to turn it around,” Wijnaldum told reporters before the World Cup qualifying match.
