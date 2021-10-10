ISL 2021 | ATK-Mohun Bagan will begin their pre-season training camp in Goa on October 18

Today at 12:07 PM
Indian Super League side ATK-Mohun Bagan will begin their training camp ahead of the new season on October 18, with them set to serve an eight-day quarantine period as part of the Covid-19 protocols. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad FC squad will begin their training on October 16, in Goa itself.
Like the previous season, the 2021-22 Indian Super League will be staged entirely in Goa, across three venues – Fatorda Stadium, Tilak Maidan, and the GMC Athletic Stadium. The players and the staff will be staying inside a bio-bubble for the entire span, with the Covid-19 threat still looming over.
With the new season set to start on November 19, the squads have already started flocking to the place of action. Last season’s runners-up ATK-Mohun Bagan will be starting their pre-season camp in Goa from October 18, as learned by SportsCafe. Also, they are set to serve an eight-day quarantine period as part of the Covid-19 protocols. However, few players of the ‘green and maroon’ brigade are in the Maldives for international duty in the SAFF Championships, which ends on October 16.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will be beginning their camp on October 16. In spite of an inspiring campaign, the ‘Nizams’ narrowly missed out on a top-four finish last season, having finished at the fifth spot with 29 points, which includes six wins, three losses, and 11 draws.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
Sports fanatic beyond imagination !!!!