ISL 2021 | ATK-Mohun Bagan will begin their pre-season training camp in Goa on October 18

With the new season set to start on November 19, the squads have already started flocking to the place of action. Last season’s runners-up ATK-Mohun Bagan will be starting their pre-season camp in Goa from October 18, as learned by SportsCafe. Also, they are set to serve an eight-day quarantine period as part of the Covid-19 protocols. However, few players of the ‘green and maroon’ brigade are in the Maldives for international duty in the SAFF Championships, which ends on October 16.