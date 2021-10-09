Want to help Ryntih SC gain promotion to I-League for Meghalaya, states Chesterpaul Lyngdoh

Today at 12:25 PM
Ryntih FC midfielder Chesterpaul Lyngdoh is eager to win the Hero I-League qualifiers for his side and put Meghalaya back on the forefront of the Indian football system. Having played one match so far, the north-eastern side lost 3-2 in a thrilling encounter against Rajasthan United FC.
Shillong Lajong FC was the first major club from the North East to play for the top-tier of Indian football system. Having successfully piled their trade in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 I-League seasons, they were relegated the following season and since then faded away.
Even though teams like Aizawl FC, NEROCA FC, and TRAU FC emerged in the scene, no major clubs from Meghalaya made a mark on the national stage. However, Ryntih SC, another club from the state is taking baby steps, with them featuring in the ongoing Hero I-League qualifiers.
Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, who is a part of the unit, wants to put Meghalaya back at the forefront of the Indian football system by helping Ryntih SC qualify for the Hero I-League. The footballer has been around for quite some time, having started his career for Churchill Brothers FC and playing for clubs like Pune City FC, Mohun Bagan, and Real Kashmir FC.
“It was amazing to play in Kashmir. So many people used to come and watch us play every match. But I think that in Meghalaya, and especially in Shillong, the game is much more popular,” said Chesterpaul Lyngdoh, to i-league.org.
“Whenever I go back to my home, I see so many talented young kids training in my neighbourhood. Whenever I am home, I go and join them, I train with them, and I show them different bits and pieces that I have picked up from different coaches. I try to help them in whatever way I can,” he added.
“That is why playing here is much closer to my heart, and I very much want to help my team win the HILQ and gain promotion for Meghalaya.”
